Samsung is coming to Pakistan, Dawood clarifies

LAHORE: Advisor on Commerce Razak Dawood on Thursday clarified that Korean mobile manufacturing giant, Samsung, will soon be establish a manufacturing and assembly plant in the country.

“A statement has appeared in a section of media, wherein I have been misquoted regarding setting up of mobile phone manufacturing unit by Samsung in Pakistan. I wish to clarify that I had stated that Samsung has changed its earlier decision & now has agreed to come to Pakistan as a joint venture with their local partner Lucky Motor Corporation for producing Samsung mobile devices in Pakistan soon,” he said taking to Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, this publication had mistakenly misquoted the advisor stating that Samsung had rejected both offers to come to the country.