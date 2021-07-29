Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Samsung is coming to Pakistan, Dawood clarifies

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Advisor on Commerce Razak Dawood on Thursday clarified that Korean mobile manufacturing giant, Samsung, will soon be establish a manufacturing and assembly plant in the country.

“A statement has appeared in a section of media, wherein I have been misquoted regarding setting up of mobile phone manufacturing unit by Samsung in Pakistan. I wish to clarify that I had stated that Samsung has changed its earlier decision & now has agreed to come to Pakistan as a joint venture with their local partner Lucky Motor Corporation for producing Samsung mobile devices in Pakistan soon,” he said taking to Twitter.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, this publication had mistakenly misquoted the advisor stating that Samsung had rejected both offers to come to the country.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEmirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7
Next articleLocal assembling of EVs to start this year: Hammad Azhar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan posts record trade surplus, export growth in Covid hit Italian market

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem has said that Pakistan has posted a trade surplus of $300 million, 49 per cent higher than...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR launches single identifier number for all domestic taxes

LAHORE: FBR has launched single identifier number for all domestic taxes under which a taxpayer can use all applications under the income tax, sales...
Read more
HEADLINES

Local assembling of EVs to start this year: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday expressed hope that local assembling of electric vehicles (EVs) would start in the country by this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

UAE national carrier Emirates has again extended flight suspension from Pakistan and other South Asian countries till August 7. Emirates, in its latest advisory stated:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Emirates
HEADLINES

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

UAE national carrier Emirates has again extended flight suspension from Pakistan and other South Asian countries till August 7. Emirates, in its latest advisory stated:...

Road to ruin: Double tax and bandits on key border trade route

SCCI, SEED, KP govt to join hands for improving investment climate

Soomro reviews debt-recapitalisation, refinancing scheme for NPPMCL

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.