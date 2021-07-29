Sign inSubscribe
Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

By Monitoring Report
Emirates

UAE national carrier Emirates has again extended flight suspension from Pakistan and other South Asian countries till August 7.

Emirates, in its latest advisory stated: “In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 07 August 2021.”

The airline added that passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE as well.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, members of diplomatic missions and holders of UAE Visa with EXPO 2020 as a sponsor who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” it added.

Monitoring Report

