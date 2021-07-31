Govt announces new prices of petroleum products for fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced on Friday new prices of petroleum products for a fortnight, which will be effective from August 1.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Shahbaz Gill, the special assistant to the PM on political affairs, said the government is going to jack up the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre.

The rate of diesel was not being hiked because any increase in diesel price takes toll on the common man and farmers, due to which a proposal for the increase was rejected.

Gill said there has been a 47 per cent hike internationally while Pakistan has only raised the price by 11pc. “The average petrol price in the world is $1.19 per liter dollar while it is only $0.72/liter in Pakistan,” he said.

“The government is collecting zero tax on petroleum products despite the fact that the whole world has been facing inflation due to Covid-19,” the SAPM said.

It is relevant to mention that petrol will be available at Rs119.80/liter, diesel Rs116.53/liter, LDO Rs84.67/liter and kerosene oil at Rs85.75/liter from August 1.

According to sources, the petroleum division has received OGRA’s proposal regarding future oil prices wherein it has suggested increasing the petrol price by Rs1.71/liter, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs0.24/liter and kerosene oil by Rs0.35/liter.

OGRA, in its working paper, has also suggested to reduce the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.27/liter.