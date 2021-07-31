Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt consulting stakeholders to bring reforms for improving tax system: PM

By News Desk

All the major Chambers of Commerce of the country has expressed satisfaction over the government’s pro-business policies and the steps taken for ease of doing business (EoDB).

The satisfaction was expressed at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Presidents of all the main Chambers of Commerce in Islamabad.

The government and the business community also agreed to devise a strategy with mutual consultation to increase tax revenue.

Emphasizing industrial development for economic progress of the country, the Prime Minister said the government is providing incentives to industries for enhancing exports.

Article continues after this advertisement

Imran Khan said reforms are underway to improve tax system, and consultation with all stakeholders will accelerate this process. The Prime Minister directed the Federal Ministers to remain in contact with all stakeholders and hold regular meetings with them to listen to their problems and proposals. He said after providing facilities to industrialists and the business community, the government is now focused to resolve issues through mutual consultations.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the Prime Minister and his economic team for attaining four percent GDP growth despite Covid-19, fifteen percent increase in large scale manufacturing, incentives for export industry and removal of hurdles, incentives for small and medium enterprises by the State Bank of Pakistan, and providing the business community opportunity to benefit from trade potential of Uzbekistan.

They also lauded the government’s initiative to directly listen to the proposals of the business community for the first time and also pointed out hurdles in the business for a gulf between the government and the business community in the past.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleConstruction sector attracted Rs1tr investment: Farrukh
Next articleGovt announces new prices of petroleum products for fortnight
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin orders expeditious preparation of car financing policy 

ISLAMABAD: While the government works on finalising the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-26, the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has...
Read more
HEADLINES

Razak Dawood hails launch of Facebook Marketplace in Pakistan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood while welcoming the the launch of Facebook Marketplace in Pakistan on Friday said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Weekly SPI increases 0.03pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 29, 2021 registered an increase of 0.03 per cent for the combined income group,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dollar appreciates 7pc since May

Fears higher demand for dollars in the coming months has already pushed its purchase as it has appreciated by seven per cent against the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Saudi Arabia to reopen to foreign tourists from August 1

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism has announced that the kingdom will open its doors to foreign tourists from August 1 following a ban...

Big Tech booms even as lockdown living wanes

Pakistan could overtake India in trade with China in eight years: official

FBR exceeds July target by Rs68bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.