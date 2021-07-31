Razak Dawood hails launch of Facebook Marketplace in Pakistan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood while welcoming the the launch of Facebook Marketplace in Pakistan on Friday said that the opportunity could prove to be a lifeline for small enterprises as well as women entrepreneurs during Covid-19.
Dawood, in a series of tweets said, “I am happy to see that, after Amazon, Facebook has recently launched market place for Pakistan.” The Advisor to PM was of the view that the launch will encourage small enterprises and entrepreneurs in Pakistan to sell online.
“Such opportunities during Covid-19 could be a lifeline for micro-enterprises,” said Dawood.
“It is also helpful for women entrepreneurs who want to engage in market activity by buying and selling in the community of friends, family and networks. A first step towards eCommerce,” he added.
I am happy to see that, after @amazon, @Facebook has recently launched market place for Pakistan, it will encourage small entrepreneurs to sell online. Such opportunities during COVID-19 could be a l
ifeline for micro enterprises.
— Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) July 30, 2021
It is also helpful for women entrepreneurs who want to engage in market activity by buying and selling in the community of friends, family and networks. A first step towards eCommerce.@aliya_hamza #Pakistan #ecommerce #SMEs #women #PakistanMovingForward #entrepreneurs
— Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) July 30, 2021
According to details, Facebook introduced its customer-to-customer platform that will enable people to buy and sell items.
Facebook Marketplace was introduced in 2016 and has been rolled out in over 100 countries. Earlier, Facebook users in Pakistan did not have access to the feature.