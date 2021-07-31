Razak Dawood hails launch of Facebook Marketplace in Pakistan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood while welcoming the the launch of Facebook Marketplace in Pakistan on Friday said that the opportunity could prove to be a lifeline for small enterprises as well as women entrepreneurs during Covid-19.

Dawood, in a series of tweets said, “I am happy to see that, after Amazon, Facebook has recently launched market place for Pakistan.” The Advisor to PM was of the view that the launch will encourage small enterprises and entrepreneurs in Pakistan to sell online.

“Such opportunities during Covid-19 could be a lifeline for micro-enterprises,” said Dawood.

“It is also helpful for women entrepreneurs who want to engage in market activity by buying and selling in the community of friends, family and networks. A first step towards eCommerce,” he added.

According to details, Facebook introduced its customer-to-customer platform that will enable people to buy and sell items.

Facebook Marketplace was introduced in 2016 and has been rolled out in over 100 countries. Earlier, Facebook users in Pakistan did not have access to the feature.

According to a report by Dawn, Facebook Marketplace was primarily a C2C platform that provided an opportunity to people to buy and sell items. Written messages from the Facebook management to Pakistan’s commerce ministry said that “introduction of new features and products on our platform is Facebook’s way of demonstrating our commitment and support to our community in Pakistan”. “This compliments the broader work that Facebook does to support Pakistan’s vibrate small business community with a variety of products, services and training programmes,” the message added. On Marketplace, people can look through listings or search for items near to them to find great things to buy. Moreover, one does not have to download another app or set up a new account in order to buy and sell. Similarly, the user can reach people in their local community and find unique items for sale through their existing Facebook account.