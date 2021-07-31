Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin orders expeditious preparation of car financing policy 

Finance minister assures provision of incentives for developing the EV market in Pakistan

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: While the government works on finalising the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-26, the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) has been asked to quickly prepare a consolidated policy for car financing in the country.

During a meeting on the new five year auto policy, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, a proposal related to car financing was also discussed.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, secretary Finance Division, secretary Commerce, secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, chairman FBR and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

“The EDB and MoIP in corroboration with other ministries and institutions would be finalising the draft auto policy soon,” sources  claimed.
“The proposal has suggested lowering the interest rate for car financing to five to six per cent, besides other facilities. However, the finance minister directed to prepare a comprehensive policy keeping in view policies in other countries of the world,” said an official sources at Engineering Development Board (EDB).
According to the officials the Finance Minister also stressed to come up with innovative products for provision of car financing at reduced mark-up to consumers so that everyone can afford a car at flexible terms and conditions, he added.
During the meeting, secretary Industries and Production briefed the participants about the salient features of the AIDEP draft. The vision of AIDEP shall be to make Pakistan a hub for competitive manufacturing of autoparts and vehicles for local markets as well as for exports.
The key focus is to strengthen the competition within locally manufactured vehicles in order to provide high quality vehicles at affordable prices to the consumers in the country. It also includes increase in export of automobile parts and vehicles to earn a valuable foreign exchange.
The finance minister stated that the proposed AIDEP aims at the expansion of the auto industry in Pakistan by increasing the production of cars, motorcycles, tractors etc. The top most priority is to ensure consumer welfare through availability of cars at affordable rates for the middle and lower income groups.
With this end in view, the government has provided major relief to consumers by reducing sales tax on 850cc cars along with exemption from value-added tax in the federal budget FY22.The Ministry of Industries and Production confirmed that prices of vehicles have been reduced in correspondence with reduction in taxes whereas the industry has widely advertised for the information of the general public. The policy would encourage exports of vehicles and automobile parts.
According to officials privy to the matter, Tarin also underscored the importance of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and affirmed to provide incentives for developing the EV market in Pakistan including charging infrastructure.

He said the promotion of EVs will reduce dependence on oil import bill and promote environment friendly options.

Article continues after this advertisement

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, said that new entrants may be encouraged in the auto sector particularly for EVs. “This in turn, would encourage auto companies to invest in related infrastructure in Pakistan,” he added.

Further, Razak Dawood stated that the existing tariff structure needs to be rationalised in a phased manner to promote auto industry in Pakistan, keeping in view, the objective of localisation i.e. to encourage local auto industry to come-up with high quality vehicles within affordable range.

Moreover, the finance minister emphasised broad-based consultation with key stakeholders on board to come up with an all-encompassing and futuristic auto policy.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleRazak Dawood hails launch of Facebook Marketplace in Pakistan
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Razak Dawood hails launch of Facebook Marketplace in Pakistan

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood while welcoming the the launch of Facebook Marketplace in Pakistan on Friday said...
Read more
HEADLINES

Weekly SPI increases 0.03pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended July 29, 2021 registered an increase of 0.03 per cent for the combined income group,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dollar appreciates 7pc since May

Fears higher demand for dollars in the coming months has already pushed its purchase as it has appreciated by seven per cent against the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan could overtake India in trade with China in eight years: official

BEIJING: Pakistan could overtake India in trade with China in just eight years, even though its trade volume with China was only one-fifth of India’s...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Saudi Arabia to reopen to foreign tourists from August 1

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Tourism has announced that the kingdom will open its doors to foreign tourists from August 1 following a ban...

Big Tech booms even as lockdown living wanes

Pakistan could overtake India in trade with China in eight years: official

FBR exceeds July target by Rs68bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.