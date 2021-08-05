Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM directs finalising tight gas policy by September end

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday directed to finalise the formulation of tight gas policy by the end of September.

Tight gas refers to natural gas reservoirs produced from reservoir rocks with such low permeability that considerable hydraulic fracturing is required to harvest the well at economic rates.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting on gas reserves in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Special Assistant Tabish Gohar and senior officials.

Article continues after this advertisement

The meeting discussed in detail the potential resources of tight gas in the country.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan had the potential to have vast reserves of tight gas, which could help reduce the country’s dependence on imported expensive Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePak-Germany trade records 2.68pc surplus in FY21
Next articleGovt to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA to decide new power tariff slabs on August 9

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to create new categories of electricity tariffs for consumers ostensibly to reduce the volume of subsidy and the Ministry...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to launch the Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9. Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the government’s largest welfare project,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-Germany trade records 2.68pc surplus in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Germany witnessed surplus of 2.68 per cent during fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) as compared to the corresponding...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt seeks $400m WB loan for energy sector

The government has sought approval for an approximately $400 million energy sector loan by the World Bank (WB) by end-September in order to cope...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak-Germany trade records 2.68pc surplus in FY21

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Germany witnessed surplus of 2.68 per cent during fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) as compared to the corresponding...

Govt seeks $400m WB loan for energy sector

Pakistan to terminate 23 bilateral investment treaties

India warns Flipkart, founders of $1.35bn fine for allegedly flouting foreign investment laws

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.