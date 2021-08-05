PM directs finalising tight gas policy by September end

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday directed to finalise the formulation of tight gas policy by the end of September.

Tight gas refers to natural gas reservoirs produced from reservoir rocks with such low permeability that considerable hydraulic fracturing is required to harvest the well at economic rates.

The prime minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting on gas reserves in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Hammad Azhar, Asad Umar, Special Assistant Tabish Gohar and senior officials.

Article continues after this advertisement

The meeting discussed in detail the potential resources of tight gas in the country.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan had the potential to have vast reserves of tight gas, which could help reduce the country’s dependence on imported expensive Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).