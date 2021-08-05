Govt to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to launch the Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the government’s largest welfare project, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said while chairing a consultative meeting on Wednesday to finalise arrangements for the launch of the programme.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and high officials of the ministry attended the meeting, according to a press release issued by the finance ministry.

The minister said with the help of the programme, the prime minister wanted to bring hundreds of thousands people out of poverty.

Article continues after this advertisement

Tarin said that the prime minister had decided in principal to boost the welfare projects in the country.

He said the Kamyab Pakistan Programme would include various projects including housing, skill development and soft loans.

Furthermore, health cards and agriculture services would also be part of the programme.

Usman Dar on the occasion said billions of rupees were being allocated under the programme.

He said under the programme, people would get interest free loans of up to Rs 0.5 million and the poor farmers would also get interest free loans to start their businesses.

“The government would also provided technical education to one member of each deserving family,” he added.

World Bank’s Vice President for South Asia Hartwig Schafer in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday termed Ehsaas a unique socio-welfare programme and expressed confidence that the Kamyab Pakistan project would also prove exemplary.

Hartwig Schaffer told the prime minister that the World Bank was appreciative of Pakistan’s socio-welfare programmes aimed at poverty alleviation and social security.

He mentioned that the World Bank was working on a number of projects in Pakistan and was interested in providing full support to social security projects.

He commended the government’s economic reforms and smart lockdown policy during Covid-19.

Highlighting the features of Kamyab Pakistan programme, Prime Minister Imran Khan said to be launched soon, it would provide soft loans to farmers, affordable accommodation and ensure ease of doing business.

He thanked the World Bank for extending cooperation to Pakistan in difficult times and said that one of the top priorities of the government was to provide protection to the economically weaker sections.

Imran Khan said as the prices of commodities had risen by 40 per cent worldwide, the government was trying to provide relief by reducing the burden on the people.

He said the government was focusing on providing employment to the youth of this country as its top priority.