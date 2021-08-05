Sign inSubscribe
Pak-Germany trade records 2.68pc surplus in FY21

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with Germany witnessed surplus of 2.68 per cent during fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (FY20).

The overall exports to Germany were recorded at $1511.227 million during the July-June period against exports of $1302.991 million during FY20, showing growth of 15.98 per cent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, on year-to-year (YoY) basis, exports to Germany during June 2021 also increased by 31.87 per cent, from $110.212 million against the exports of $145.342 million.

On month-on-month 9MoM) basis, the exports to Germany rose by 20.53 percent during June 2021 as compared to the exports of $120.577 million in May 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 13.72 per cent during FY21, from $22.536 billion to $25.629 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, imports from Germany into the country during the period were recorded at $1148.035 million against $949.280 million last year, showing increase of 20.93 per cent during FY21.

Imports from Germany on YoY basis during June 2021 also rose by 60.74 per cent, from $80.843 million last year to $129.955 million.

On a MoM basis, imports increased by 5.50 per cent during June 2021 when compared to the import of $123.180 million in May 2021.

The overall imports into the country increased by 23.23 per cent, from $43.645 billion to $53.784 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $363.192 million against $353.711 million during same period of last year, showing 2.68 per cent growth.

APP

