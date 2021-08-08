The end of cheap energy?

Some time in the next two to three years, possibly even this fiscal year, something extraordinary will happen: for the first time since at least the completion of the Tarbela dam in 1976, a majority of Pakistan’s electricity generation will come from imported primary fuel sources rather than domestic ones. Needless to say, this has profound implications for the cost of energy in the country, and the government’s management of the economy.

The biggest impact of this shift is one that we see crudely playing out on the nightly opinion talk shows on television: volatility in global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have a significant impact on the price of energy in Pakistan.

Of course, the mouth-breathing cretins who constitute the class of people we in Pakistan call ‘television journalists’ (barring a handful of notable exceptions) are engaged in the most meaningless possible discussion about the topic, so we do not want to dignify them by suggesting that they are discussing anything remotely important. They are not.

But there is still a bigger issue at play here: the next decade will be a highly volatile one for Pakistan when it comes to electricity prices. If we are very, very lucky, global energy prices for oil and gas will remain relatively low (ideally below $60 a barrel for crude oil) and thus we might be able to skate through this period relatively unscathed. But to be reliant on a full decade of low energy prices is a bad place to be as a country, especially one whose public is used to cheap domestic sources of energy.

This story will explore three questions: how did we get here, what is the outlook for the next decade, and what can be done to ensure that we get out of this situation?