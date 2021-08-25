Ravi development project to generate $40bn revenue: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project, in addition to its climate benefits, was expected to generate $40 billion in annual revenues.

“The project will not only prove beneficial for Lahore but for the entire country in addressing the environmental and financial problems,” he said, addressing the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever “smart forest” near Sheikhupura under the scheme.

The prime minister said the project would stop the flow of sewage water seep into River Ravi which ultimately flowed up to the River Indus passing through Sindh.

Under the Ravi project, about 10 million trees would be planted beside the construction of three barrages at the river. Filtration plants will ensure the provision of clean water to the public, he said.

Imran asked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to remain undeterred amidst challenges and work towards the timely completion of the project.

He termed water scarcity, deforestation and glacier melting the biggest challenge for Pakistan — a country among the ten most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

The prime minister said massive forestation was vital to save the country for the coming generations. “If we want to hand over a green and clean Pakistan to our next generation, the plantation is the foremost solution,” he said.

The prime minister regretted deforestation in the country over time, terming it disastrous in terms of climate change. He recalled that Lahore, once called City of Gardens, had turned into a polluted metropolis with pollutants touching hazardous levels.

“Therefore, the Ravi project is not only important for Lahore but for the entire country,” he stressed.

The prime minister, who earlier inaugurated the smart forest, said the growth of every plant would be monitored in collaboration with Huawei, the Chinese tech giant.

He said sensors would keep a vigil on the ruthless cutting of trees and expressed confidence that the project would be replicated in other parts of the country.

He recalled that in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, one billion trees had been planted and highlighted the ongoing nationwide campaign of planting ten billion trees to make the country green.

Earlier, the prime minister planted a sapling in the forest, which is the first of its kind being equipped with technology sensors and surveillance systems. Buzdar and senior officials of the Punjab government were present on the occasion.

The Rakh Jhok Forest in Sheikhupura is a project of Ravi Urban Development Authority covering 24,000 kanals of land. Huawei is the technology partner in the project.