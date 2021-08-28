KP approves Rs29bn for various uplift projects

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved 20 developmental projects worth Rs29 billion which also include the construction of ten new police stations and three check posts in the Malakand division.

The projects were approved during a meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by additional secretary Shahab Ali Shah. The details provided by the provincial government said that for the promotion of information technology, a digital city will be established at the cost of Rs1.3bn in Harpur districts.

The PDWP also approved the construction of a two-kilometre flyover in the Kala Dher area of Charsadda and the construction of a road from Katlang Bazaar in Mardan. For both the project, the government has allocated Rs3.30bn. The government believes that it will benefit more than 4 lakh population.

PDWP also approved the construction of a 16km road from Kohat Road to Shamshutu along with the Warsak left bank canal at the cost of Rs2bn.

The PDWP also approved the start of the Skill Development Program for the merged districts for Rs1.40 billion. Under the Program, 5500 youth will be trained in Tourism, Information Technology, technical education and starting small businesses.