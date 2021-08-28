Sign inSubscribe
Prices of the yellow metal rise in Pakistan

By Monitoring Report

On Saturday, Pakistan recorded a rise in gold rate by Rs900 per tola. The price of gold has now moved up to Rs110,700.

All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association Chairman, Muhammad Arshad, informed that the 10 grams gold price has increased by Rs742 to Rs94,907.

According to Reuters, global gold price experienced growth of 1.4 per cent to $1,817.21 per ounce

Among the other precious metals, the silver price jumped 2.2pc to $24.05 an ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 3.2pc to $1,010.73.

Meanwhile, palladium rose by 0.8pc to $2,411.54.

Monitoring Report

