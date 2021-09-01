Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

GB development top priority: Shaukat Tarin

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said on Tuesday that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan was the top priority of the present government.

During a meeting with the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khursheed here, the minister said all possible steps would be taken to ensure timely provision of funds for progress and development of Gilgit-Baltistan through megaprojects.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister apprised the finance minister about the strategic importance of Gilgit-Baltistan and stressed the need for socio-economic and territorial development of the area, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.

He also underlined the steps being taken to upgrade tourism to bring in more revenues for the local population.

While tourism is a big and growing industry, there is a greater need to develop transport infrastructure, promoting high-yielding crops and livestock products to place Gilgit-Baltistan on an all-inclusive development trajectory, he said.

The announcement of making Skardu an international airport will usher in a new era of development in the field of tourism, he added.

The finance minister assured of full support and facilitation on the occasion.

 

APP

