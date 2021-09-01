Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

New module developed by FBR for EFS

By Monitoring Report

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully launched a new module in the WeBOC system for the Online Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) Authorization Application.

Traders can avail this new feature after getting registered at the WeBOC system and the application can be easily filled online.

The online application will be processed by customs formation and regulatory authority. After the approval process is conducted the application will be forwarded to IOCO or EDB for the issuance of analysis certificate and a message will be sent to the applicant.

Moreover, the WeBOC system has introduced another new feature in which traders can apply online for the license of Common Export House.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Ministry of Commerce, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Exporters, and Customs Agents believe that this initiative will prove to be beneficial for Pakistan’s export industry.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBasmati GI case to land in EU court as dialogue deadline nears end
Next articlePakistani e-sports market gains momentum amid organisers, sponsors’ induction
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NEPRA may approve power price hike by Rs1.37/unit

  ISLAMABAD: Power price hiked by Rs1.37 per unit is likely on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for July 2021, which in result will...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani e-sports market gains momentum amid organisers, sponsors’ induction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has gained promising momentum in e-sports as it enjoys a celebrated reign in online arenas with skill and sportsmen spirit. Recent trends that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Basmati GI case to land in EU court as dialogue deadline nears end

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India may fight the case of exclusive rights to the Geographical Indication (GI) of basmati rice in European Union (EU) courts...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports rise by 43pc to $2.257bn in Aug’21

The country’s exports surged 43 per cent to USD 2.257 billion in August 2021 as compared to USD 1.584bn in August 2020 Advisor to PM...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports rise by 43pc to $2.257bn in Aug’21

The country’s exports surged 43 per cent to USD 2.257 billion in August 2021 as compared to USD 1.584bn in August 2020 Advisor to PM...

Govt obtains $1.6bn in foreign loans during July

Pakistani microfinance pioneer wins Asia’s ‘Nobel Prize’

RDA allows direct investment in companies from NRPs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.