New module developed by FBR for EFS

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully launched a new module in the WeBOC system for the Online Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) Authorization Application.

Traders can avail this new feature after getting registered at the WeBOC system and the application can be easily filled online.

The online application will be processed by customs formation and regulatory authority. After the approval process is conducted the application will be forwarded to IOCO or EDB for the issuance of analysis certificate and a message will be sent to the applicant.

Moreover, the WeBOC system has introduced another new feature in which traders can apply online for the license of Common Export House.

The Ministry of Commerce, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Exporters, and Customs Agents believe that this initiative will prove to be beneficial for Pakistan’s export industry.