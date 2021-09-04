Sign inSubscribe
Central Business District organises pre-bid sessions for commercial plots

By TLTP

LAHORE: The Central Business District on Saturday organised successful pre-bid interactive sessions across Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

According to a statement issued here, the Central Business District is now contributing to the urbanisation of Pakistan and has so far amalgamated their resources to build first-ever business infrastructure in the country.

These interactive sessions were attended by the notable developers, investors, realtors and other relevant stakeholders from three metropolitans. The event was hosted by the commercial team of CBD Punjab to share details of the upcoming auction of “Lahore Prime” where five commercial plots are scheduled for an open auction on September 7, 2021 in Lahore. The location of these plots is adjacent to the main boulevard Gulberg, Kalma Chowk and Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

The Central Business District was constituted through an act of the parliament and is completely backed by the government of Punjab. This mega high-rise development project has the most favourable by-laws along with a very promising floor area ratio (FAR) of the construction sites for the builders.

Mohammad Omer, executive director commercial, said; “[The] CBD Punjab is an optimistic contributor to the national exchequer, by offering bespoke real-estate to the potential investors/bidders, local and international both. This mega project will certainly put Pakistan on the list of Global Business Districts.”

The bidders from national and international leading investment groups and developers are showing huge interest for these commercial plots.

The Central Business District is aiming at playing a pivotal role in increasing the economic growth of Pakistan by attracting the people seeking employment opportunities and conducive environment for their businesses. Through the vision of smart city concepts, the Central Business District has come up with amazing initiatives, which are planned for the benefit of the residents spread across the CBD Punjab and its surroundings.

It has also initiated the fast-track one-window facility to address all the queries of the clients. They will assist their clients on the common problems of depositing the dues, taking over possession, getting building plans approved, etc.

TLTP

