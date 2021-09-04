Sign inSubscribe
Exports increase 27.6pc in 2MFY22

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports witnessed an increase of 27.59 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2MFY22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year (2MFY21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Saturday.

According to data released by the PBS, the exports from the country stood at $4.573 billion during July-August FY22, as against the exports of $3.584 billion recorded during July-August FY21, showing a growth of 27.59 per cent.

The imports during the months under review also went up by 72.59 per cent by growing from $6.990 billion in 2MFY21 to $12.064 billion in 2MFY22.

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $7.491 billion, showing an increase of 119.94 per cent over the deficit of $3.406 billion recorded during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the exports of the country increased by 41.04 per cent clocking in at $2.234 billion during the first two months as compared to the exports the exports of $1.584 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

Similarly, imports into the country increased from $3.316 billion July-August (2020-21) to $6.463 billion in July-August (2021-22), showing growth of 94.90 percent.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, the exports from the country however witnessed a decline of 4.53 percent during July-August (2021-22) as compared to the exports of $2.340 billion recorded during July (2021-22).

Likewise, the imports into the country during July (2021-22) witnessed 15.39 percent growth as compared to the imports of $5.601 billion in July (2021-22), according to the PBS data.

Previous articlePenalty enhanced for not integrating with online tax system
APP

