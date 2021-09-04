Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Penalty enhanced for not integrating with online tax system

By Monitoring Report

The government has decided to enhance penalties by 300 per cent against individuals and businesses that will not integrate with the online tax system and has also decided to imposed Rs1 per invoice tax for Point of Sales (POS) users so that the state may improve its system and allocate funds for schemes.

As per details, the decision has been made to increase the penalties because the government failed to generate the desired results for the collection of tax during the first two months of the fiscal year through the integration of the POS with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) system.

According to a local media report, the finance ministry has proposed to increase maximum penalties from Rs1 million to Rs3 million against those persons and businesses that will not integrate their POS with the FBR’s online system

Further, FBR has explained that the Rs1 per sales tax invoice fee has been imposed to raise financing for giving away prizes and improving systems. This tax has been imposed under Section 76 of the Sales Tax Act, which allows the finance minister to levy any fee.

Article continues after this advertisement

To appease critics, a prize scheme might be launched by the end of this month with a first prize of Rs1.5 million and second prize of Rs1 million.

Statistics suggest that by charging Rs1 FBR will be able to generate around Rs260 million in this fiscal year (FY22).

Through the integration, FBR will get access to POS and it will be able to check the under-invoicing of sales.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt offers to slash power tariffs in winter
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt offers to slash power tariffs in winter

Power consumers will find relief in winter as the government is planning to cut down power tariffs for domestic and commercial consumers in order...
Read more
HEADLINES

Territorial dispute over Diamer-Bhasha dam finally resolved

ISLAMABAD: In a major development, the long-standing dispute over the multi-billion-dollar Diamer-Bhasha dam land site between two tribes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to borrow Rs4.8tr from commercial banks

The government has planned to borrow Rs4.80 trillion from commercial banks over the next three months against issuing its sovereign bonds like Pakistan Investment Bonds...
Read more
HEADLINES

EU to launch business forum to facilitate Pakistani SMEs, boost trade

ISLAMABAD: The delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan is all set to launch the first-ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum here on September 8...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt to borrow Rs4.8tr from commercial banks

The government has planned to borrow Rs4.80 trillion from commercial banks over the next three months against issuing its sovereign bonds like Pakistan Investment Bonds...

EU to launch business forum to facilitate Pakistani SMEs, boost trade

Imran expresses resolve to strengthen construction sector

Saudi state media companies to start moving from Dubai to Riyadh

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.