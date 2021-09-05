Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan to showcase national image at China-ASEAN Expo

BEIJING: Pakistan, with an exhibition area of 81 square meters, will showcase its national image and organise 15 Pakistani companies to show mainly carpet, marble, wood handicrafts and other specialty products of the country with 28 booths at the the upcoming 18th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) to be held in Nanning from September 10 to 13.

The expo is hosted by the departments in charge of economy development and trade in China and ten ASEAN countries in collaboration with the ASEAN Secretariat.

Pakistan will again participate in this year’s expo as a Special Partner Country. It attended the 17th CAEXPO with the same honorary title.

Pakistan is one of the countries along the Belt and Road and a geographical neighbor to the ASEAN countries. For many years, Pakistan has actively joined the CAEXPO, through which to enhance its exchange and cooperation with China and other countries along the Belt and Road.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. By seizing the cooperative and business opportunities of the 18th CAEXPO, Pakistan will fully showcase its national image and further promote its exchange and cooperation with China and the ASEAN countries.

The CAEXPO will adopt a mixed model of “Physical + On-line CAEXPO” to host events in celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 2021 Forum on China-Pakistan Economic and Trade Cooperation to further advance the sound development of the China-Pakistan partnership.

The expo’s purposes expand from serving the 10+1 countries i.e. China and 10 ASEAN countries to promoting RCEP and the Belt and Road Initiative and opening up to the rest of the world.

With a theme of “Sharing Opportunities Created by the New Land-Sea Corridor, Building the China-ASEAN Community with a Shared Future”, this year’s expo will be held in Nanning, China from September 10 to 13 in a mixed model of physical + online adopted for the second time due to the pandemic.

The highlights of this year’s CAEXPO include – physical exhibitions — same exhibition area size of last CAEXPO at 102,000 square meters.

The participants include 36 delegations of domestic provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government and cities under separate state planning, and leading enterprises organised by national industry associations in sectors such as power, building materials, engineering machinery and food packaging machinery, and local industry associations of localities such as Guangdong and Xiamen.

An exhibition area of 12,000 square meters will be allocated to the exhibitors of the 10 ASEAN countries, and each ASEAN country shall have their own exhibition area as usual.

More market leaders of ASEAN will join the exhibitions and the exhibits of ASEAN will introduce product certification and traceability system as usual.

Following the practice of the previous CAEXPO, an international exhibition area for the countries along the Belt and Road will be set up to accommodate the exhibitors from over 20 countries, including Pakistan, Poland, Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, France and Spain.

Online CAEXPO – a well-functioning system running all year round, will arrange the physical exhibitors to participate in the online CAEXPO for free, improve the features such as online exhibition, online conference and online commercial negotiation, and stage more events of live-streaming marketing, product release and one-on-one supply-demand matching.

The shopping event will debut during this year’s CAEXPO and Viya, a top e-commerce live-streamer of China, will be invited to visit the expo and host an influencer live-streaming event dedicated to CAEXPO to promote the top products of countries showcasing their products.

