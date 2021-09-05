Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Taliban face looming financial and fuel crisis

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: After the Taliban seized Kabul’s control, all trade activities in Afghanistan came to a standstill, incurring huge financial losses to ordinary Afghanis as well as the business community of the country.

Even after more than two weeks of taking control of Afghanistan, the lack of consensus on the new government is creating new challenges. According to sources 500 megawatts of electricity is being supplied to Afghanistan from Uzbekistan and if the Taliban failed to pay as per the agreement, Uzbek government can suspend power supply.

The former head of Afghanistan’s central bank has said in a Twitter post that the Afghan Taliban currently have access to less than 1% of the Afghanistan’s central bank’s $9 billion assets. Until the Taliban get access to the central bank’s assets, they will have to make alternative mechanism to run the financial affairs of the country. The sources said that several of Kabul’s agreements with the international community are also in danger because of lack of financial resources.

The current generation of electricity in Afghanistan is 255.9 Megawatt which cannot satisfy the requirements of entire Afghanistan. In such a situation, the Taliban could not maintain its agreement with Uzbekistan, there could massive power crises.

Article continues after this advertisement

There are 11 small and large power generation projects in Afghanistan, the largest of which is the Naghlu Hydral Project which generates 100 MW, 66 MW from the Mahi Hydraulic Project, 33 MW from the Kajaki Hydraulic Project, and 22 MW Surobi Hydraulic Project generates, 11.5 MW from Darunta Hydraulic Project and 13.8 MW from Pul-e-Khumri Hydraulic Project.

Source said the Taliban are yet to form a new government in Afghanistan, so they yet to make any strategy to maintain the supply of 500 megawatts of electricity with Uzbekistan and agreements with other countries, which could lead to a new crisis in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have also seized all oil stocks in the country but the stock will have to be replenished. Iran will be ready to supply oil but the Taliban do not have enough revenue to continue purchase from the neighbouring country.

According to sources, the $1126.5 million CASA project with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in collaboration with the World Bank, will supply 1,000 megawatts of electricity to Pakistan and 300 megawatts to Afghanistan in exchange for transit. The plan may be postponed due lack of government in Afghanistan.

Just few months before the Taliban seized Afghanistan, the World Bank had presented a disturbing analysis of Afghanistan’s economy. After the Taliban control, the future of Afghanistan’s economy is now even in more uncertain situation. There are also fears that the Taliban will not be able to receive international financial support as the international community has not yet recognised the Taliban regime.

After capturing the country, it will now be a big challenge for the Taliban to form a consensus government and pull out the country from internal economic woes and external challenges.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExports of services up 6.39pc in 1MFY22
Next articlePakistan to showcase national image at China-ASEAN Expo
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Western Union restarts money transfers to Afghanistan

KABUL: Western Union has announced that it would resume its money transfer service to Afghanistan as the Taliban deal with enormous economic hurdles following...
Read more
World Business News

Saudi state media companies to start moving from Dubai to Riyadh

Dubai-based Saudi state-owned media companies will start moving staff this month to the capital Riyadh, sources said, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presses...
Read more
World Business News

Hyundai Motor set to use internally developed chip for upcoming car

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co plans to use an auto chip it has developed itself for one of its upcoming vehicles next year, the Seoul...
Read more
HEADLINES

Air Arabia, Pakistani group to launch budget airline ‘Fly Jinnah’

Air Arabia on Friday announced another joint venture after 'Fly Arna' as it collaborated with one of Pakistan's leading business conglomerates Lakson Group to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan signs MoU on tourism with Chinese associations

BEIJING: Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism with Chinese tourism associations and forged partnership with travel agencies to promote tourism...

Central Business District organises pre-bid sessions for commercial plots

Exports increase 27.6pc in 2MFY22

Penalty enhanced for not integrating with online tax system

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.