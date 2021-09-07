Sign inSubscribe
KP govt launches online account system for admin departments

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government introduced a central treasury system where all the administrative departments will deposit their revenues.

The program was launched on an experimental basis just for Peshawar under which an online account has been launched for all administrative departments with the Additional Deputy Commissioner office.

All administrative departments will submit their revenue in the same account while departments will not be able to open any other account without permission.

According to KP Finance Department sources, the Peshawar district administration has implemented the Central Treasury system headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

All the administrative departments will deposit their revenue and income in the same account under the online system for which one link system will be used.

Similarly, three parties have been included in the system, including the district administration, the State Bank and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority.

According to sources, no administrative department will open any other online account without permission to collect its revenue and all the revenue will be credited to the same account.

The Treasury Department has instructed all administrative departments to enter into this joint venture and be part of this account.

The finance department has planned to introduce the said system in all the districts after it was started on an experimental basis in Peshawar.

Aziz Buneri

