Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Committee formed to resolve tax issues of small traders

By Monitoring Report

The government of Punjab has formed a five-member committee to mitigate tax-related problems of small traders and help the government in drafting a coordinated proposal.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed have been formed the co-convener of the committee and the secretary of Excise Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC) as its secretary. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Tariq Misbah and All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (APAT) Central General Secretary Naeem Mir are also members of the committee.

According to Mir, the committee would discuss in detail the three-time increase in the property tax issue and the (alleged) harassment of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials.

The report will be submitted next week to the chief minister’s office.

- Advertisement -
Previous article264kgs garlic looted from NARC
Next articlePM approves final draft summary of making GB provisional province
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt committed to ease of doing business, facilitate investors: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government has been vigorously pursuing the ease of doing business policy. Talking to a delegation of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to approve 10pc Adhoc relief allowance to members of parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government is considering approving a 10 per cent Adhoc relief allowance to the members of parliament. Sources said that the federal cabinet...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCP found Millat, Al-Ghazi Tractors involved in cartelization

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) during an inquiry in the tractor industry has found two major tractor manufacturing firms involved in cartelization.   According...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCoE directs power division to make payments to 11 IPPs

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has directed the Power Division to proceed with the payments of all 11 Independent Power Producers (IPPs)...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

ITFC to arrange financing for broader trade activities

ISLAMABAD: A virtual meeting held today between Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Chief Executive Officer...

Taliban yet to decide currency for trade

PM approves final draft summary of making GB provisional province

Committee formed to resolve tax issues of small traders

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.