FM calls for robust strategy to meet D-8 decennial roadmap

NEW YORK: Pakistan has called for the need to adopt an effective strategy and monitoring mechanisms to ensure implementation of the decisions and initiatives of the D-8 Decennial Roadmap 2020-30.

Addressing an informal luncheon of the D-8 ministers hosted by Bangladesh, as chair of the D-8, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to D-8 objectives and vision, said a statement.

He also highlighted the country’s role in achieving the goals of the organisation and said that among other meetings, Pakistan hosted the 8th D-8 Summit in 2012, which adopted two landmark documents, including the D-8 Charter and its Global Vision.

The 15th and 16th sessions of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) were also hosted by Pakistan in 2012 and 2013, he added.

The foreign minister also reiterated the five-pronged roadmap proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the 10th D-8 Summit, including mobilising resources to recover robustly from the economic and health crises induced by the Covid pandemic; taking concrete actions to take intra-D-8 trade to $500 billion by 2030; developing a “Youth Engagement Strategy”; intensifying cooperation for technological development; and making D-8 more relevant to the lives of the D-8 citizens by promoting food security, enhancing health and sports cooperation.

The foreign ministers and representatives of D-8 member states, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey attended the luncheon meeting.