Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR wings unearth tax evasion of Rs460m

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, Inland Revenue (I&I-IR) has unearthed tax evasion worth Rs460 million.

A handout issued by I&I, IR states that in a drive to curb tax evasion, the Directorate of I&I-IR Lahore conducted a raid on the business premises of a steel mill located at Ferozwala, District Sheikhupura and unearthed estimated tax evasion of Rs400m. 

The steel mill was engaged in the manufacturing of steel bars, ingots and billets. During the initial investigation, it was revealed that the steel mill had filed Nil Sales Tax/ FED Returns for one year, however, an electricity meter installed at the premises showed huge consumption of electricity during that period. 

On the basis of initial scrutiny of available information and after fulfilling legal formalities, a raid was carried out and relevant documents and records have been impounded. According to the initial estimate, tax evasion of Rs400mis involved in the case. The record is under scrutiny at the Lahore Directorate and further legal action will be taken to recover the evaded taxes and duties.  

Article continues after this advertisement

In a similar operation, the Directorate of I&I IR Multan raided a unit located in the Industrial Estate, Multan under Sections 38 and 40 of the Sales Tax Act 1990. The said unit was engaged in the manufacture of Polypropylene bags. After scrutiny of record, it transpired that the said unit was blacklisted by FBR but despite that, the unit was engaged in the manufacturing of the product for a long time. The Sales Tax number was also not restored by the unit. According to the initial estimate, tax evasion of Rs. 60 million is involved in the case. Further legal action will be taken after the thorough scrutiny of the record under the relevant provisions of law.

In accordance with the instructions of the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation IR, Islamabad, such operations across the country shall continue in order to detect tax fraud and revenue leakages because FBR is committed to implementing its zero-tolerance policy against tax evasion.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFM calls for robust strategy to meet D-8 decennial roadmap
Next articleIMC plans to increase capacity by 20pc
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC approve sugar import tenders of 50,000 MT

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the import of 50,000 MT of sugar to maintain sufficient stock in...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMC plans to increase capacity by 20pc

ISLAMABAD: While the demand in the auto sector has drastically increased in the country after a reduction during the COVID-19 lockdowns last year, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM calls for robust strategy to meet D-8 decennial roadmap

NEW YORK: Pakistan has called for the need to adopt an effective strategy and monitoring mechanisms to ensure implementation of the decisions and initiatives...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rs6bn released under DLTL for exporters: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has released refunds worth Rs6 billion under the duty drawback on local taxes and levies (DLTL) scheme.  This was informed...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rs6bn released under DLTL for exporters: Dawood

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has released refunds worth Rs6 billion under the duty drawback on local taxes and levies (DLTL) scheme.  This was informed...

HBL extends its ATM network to accept Finja debit cards

Rupee slips 35 paisas to Rs169.03 against USD

IMF programme to result in some difficult decisions: SBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.