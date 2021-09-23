Sign inSubscribe
IMC plans to increase capacity by 20pc

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: While the demand in the auto sector has drastically increased in the country after a reduction during the COVID-19 lockdowns last year, the country’s one of the major auto manufacturing companies, Indus Motor has decided to increase the production by 20 per cent.

“To meet the increasing demand from our valued customers Indus Motor is striving to increase production capacity by further 20pc by April 2022, ” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indus Motor Company (IMC), Ali Asghar Jamali while talking to the media.

He said that the recently announced $100 million investment is completely for Hybrid vehicles localized production and an additional $30m will be spent on plant expansion.

He said that Hybrids will help achieve all the Government’s macroeconomic and environmental goals while adding that infrastructure is ready for hybrid vehicles in the country and it will help generate jobs through localization.

“Hybrid vehicles will save up to 50pc fuel directly impacting the carbon footprint and carbon emission,” he reasoned.

According to him as always IMC takes immense pride to be the leader in bringing technological advancement in Pakistan along with the development of the local engineering base.

“It is our ideal target that the launch of every new model should have a 50pc hybrid share in the future,” he added.

Talking about the increasing car prices, he said that it is difficult to hold prices as exchange rate, freight charges and raw material cost have increased manifold.

“These factors affect the prices of cars and they are beyond the control of manufacturers,” said Jamali.

 

 

Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]kistantoday.com.pk

