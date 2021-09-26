PM terms Karachi coastal zone inclusion into CPEC a ‘game changer’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while lauding efforts of the ministry of Maritime Affairs, termed inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ) in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a ‘game changer’.

He expressed the hope that it would help in cleaning up marine habitat for fishermen, develop low income housing units and creating investment opportunities.

Inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in CPEC is game changer. Will cleanup our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20k low income housing units & present opportunities for investors. Will put Khi at par with developed port cities

It is pertinent to mention here that the KCCDZ, an initiative of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, focuses on providing Karachi with an ultra modern urban infrastructure zone, placing Karachi amongst the top port cities of the world.

In a first of its kind even for CPEC, the planned multi-billion dollar mega KCCDZ project would be built on direct Chinese investment in partnership with Karachi Port Trust (KPT). The quantum of expected investment was around $3.5 billion.

Developed on reclaimed area of approximately 640 hectares on the Western back waters marsh land of KPT, KCCDZ would be a flagship project for not only Pakistan but the entire region.

In accordance with PM Imran Khan’s vision for promoting low-cost housing, KCCDZ would also provide residential resettlement to more than 20,000 families living in the surrounding slums.

The environment friendly mega KCCDZ envisages four new berths for KPT, adding depth to Pakistan’s expanding maritime sector.

It would also house a state-of-the-art fishing port, with a world class fisheries export processing zone to boost Pakistan’s trade potential and drastically improve the marine ecosystem and reduce pollution by establishing a water treatment plant at the mouth of the Lyari River.

The project would connect with the rest of Karachi through a majestic harbor bridge rising from behind Pakistan’s Deepwater Port, with exit ramps for Manora Islands and Sandspit beach and carries enormous potential for global investors as well.

Moreover, the coastal zone project would unlock Pakistan’s unexplored blue economy and significantly enhance development and industrial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.