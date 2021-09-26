Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan to pursue PTAs with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman: Dawood

By Agencies

DUBAI: Pakistan will pursue individual trade deals with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday, as talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) remain stalled.

The GCC, which includes those three countries plus Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, started free trade talks with Pakistan in 2004. It has not implemented a free trade deal since 2015.

Dawood told Reuters that Pakistan hoped bilateral negotiations for preferential trade deals with the three Gulf Arab states would start in the next 6-12 months.

“We feel it is far better to do individual (deals) at the moment rather than with the GCC as a bloc,” he said in Dubai.

Article continues after this advertisement

A preferential trade deal typically gives certain products preferential access such as by reducing or removing tariffs.

Dawood said the negotiations would cover a limited number of goods and would not be as comprehensive as a free trade agreement, though over time the deals if secured, could be expanded.

He did not say which goods Pakistan would seek to include.

The UAE announced this month it would seek broad economic agreements covering trade and investments with eight countries, including India, Britain and Turkey, but not Pakistan.

Saudi, Emirati and Omani officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the PM’s adviser’s remarks.

Dawood is in Dubai to assess preparations for Pakistan’s participation at the six month Expo world fair being held there from next month.

He said Pakistan would highlight safety and diversity at Expo, which he hoped would lead to an increase in tourists and investments in the South Asian nation.

This month, New Zealand’s cricket team pulled out of an upcoming tour of Pakistan over security concerns.

“We were not expecting something like this to happen and that is the type of perception that we have to overcome,” Dawood said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistani entrepreneur gets into Forbes List 2021
Next articlePM terms Karachi coastal zone inclusion into CPEC a ‘game changer’
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Traders call off protest over new tax laws after agreement with FBR 

ISLAMABAD: The Markazi Tanzeem Tajiran Pakistan (MTTP) on Sunday cancelled its against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) scheduled for September 27 after reaching...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM terms Karachi coastal zone inclusion into CPEC a ‘game changer’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while lauding efforts of the ministry of Maritime Affairs, termed inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone (KCCDZ)...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani entrepreneur gets into Forbes List 2021

LAHORE: Pakistani entrepreneur and tech star Eesha Sheikh has made it to the prestigious ‘Forbes Next 1000 2021’ list. Sheikh’s health tech app Playpal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Footwear exports surge 23.7pc in 2MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of footwear from the country increased by 23.72 per cent to $26.787 million during first two months of fiscal year 2021-22...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Footwear exports
HEADLINES

Footwear exports surge 23.7pc in 2MFY22

ISLAMABAD: The export of footwear from the country increased by 23.72 per cent to $26.787 million during first two months of fiscal year 2021-22...

‘Development of highways to usher in new era of economic development in Balochistan’

Tax break announced on fresh fruit imports from Afghanistan

Govt aims to reduce digital gap between rural, urban areas

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.