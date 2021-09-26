Pakistani entrepreneur gets into Forbes List 2021

LAHORE: Pakistani entrepreneur and tech star Eesha Sheikh has made it to the prestigious ‘Forbes Next 1000 2021’ list. Sheikh’s health tech app Playpal helps people to pursue their healthcare goals by gamifying them.

According to Forbes, “Playpal uses machine learning to help personalize health recommendations for its users, then offers rewards for hitting certain goals, both within the internal game of the app as well as external rewards. The company has raised around $ 2 million so far.”

The healthtech startup Playpal Inc. was established in 2017, aims to make health capital both accessible and entertaining to all.

Talking to Profit, Sheikh revealed that her childhood struggle with clinical obesity led her to develop an app that would resolve the root of the healthcare crises.

“I started the company that could help individuals to control their sustainability to disease, enabling them to live their best life.”

Explaining more about her business Eesha said, “Playpal is an online platform, that is built on AI and blockchain technology which learns individual behaviours and supports them to live a healthier lifestyle through actions.”

The education in chemistry helped Eesha to solidify her stance. After graduation, she took part in a study on gamified health with John Hopkins, Underarmour & Aetna from 2015 to 2017. This study gave her the insight to put the puzzle together and Keeko, the main character of gaming app was born.

“Keeko is a 2D combat shooter that is trying to save the world from her arch nemesis, the junk food army. Keeko is a direct representation of me, my journey and how far I’ve come,” Eesha added.

In 2017, she pitched the concept of Keeko to the Innovation Pavilion, the concept was approved and that was that. Today Playpal Games and ES games have received 100,000 and 1.0 million downloads respectively.

About the app’s accessibility, Sheikh informed, “Initially Playpal will only be available to use in the US, however its team is constantly working to broaden our horizons, making it available to a larger demographic.”

Other future plans for Playpal include; series A fundraising, building and expanding on our partners network and officially launching the Blockchain AI platform.

Eesha further told that Forbes shortlisted her name via email and then then it went through a due diligence, fact checking process which eventually led her to be one of the chosen Forbes Next 1000.

Before getting into the ‘Forbes Next 1000 2021’ as a woman entrepreneur, Eesha’s company Playpal has been included in Forbes’ list of 50+ women-led startups disrupting healthtech.