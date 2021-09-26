Sign inSubscribe
Footwear exports surge 23.7pc in 2MFY22

By APP
Footwear exports

ISLAMABAD: The export of footwear from the country increased by 23.72 per cent to $26.787 million during first two months of fiscal year 2021-22 (2MFY22) against the exports of $21.65 million during same period of the previous year (2MFY21).

On a year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) basis, footwear exports soared by 51pc and 3.78pc in August 2021 when compared to exports in August 2020 and July 2021, according to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data revealed that during the period under review, footwear export rose to $13.642 million in August compared to the export of $13.145 million in July 2021 and $9.03 million in August 2020.

The detail shows that export of leather footwear rose from $18.9 million in July-August 2020-21 to $22.68 million in same period of current fiscal year, thus showing an increase of 20pc.

Similarly, the export of other shoes also increased from $2.7 million in the corresponding period of last year to $4.1 million this year, showing an increase of 50pc.

APP

