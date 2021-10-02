Sign inSubscribe
PM for exploiting salt, pharma export potential

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to exploit the full potential of export diversification in salt and pharmaceutical sectors.

Chairing a meeting of the National Export Development Board on Friday, the premier emphasised that the business community should adopt modern technologies for value addition.

He said that the government was focused on creating a business-friendly environment for strengthening the economy and increasing employment opportunities.

On the occasion, the premier was briefed that Pakistan had been blessed with all types of salt in the world including rock, sea and lake salt.

With reserves of 6.2 billion tons, the Khewra Salt mine was the second largest salt range in the world, he was briefed, adding that Pakistan had sea salt reserves along the 1,050km-long coastline.

Pakistan’s annual salt production was 4 million tons whereas just 0.3 million tons were being exported each year, it was revealed.

The government of Balochistan and Hub Salt have initiated a new solar salt project, which will be the world’s largest salt facility.

APP

