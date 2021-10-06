Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Bitcoin hits strongest level since May

By Agencies

NEW YORK: Bitcoin hit its highest level since mid-May on Wednesday as bulls bid up the cryptocurrency after it breached the $50,000 mark in the previous session.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value rose 4.6% to $53,859.6. It passed the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday on mounting institutional interest.

According to reports on Wednesday, Soros Fund management, owned by billionaire investor George Soros, confirmed at a Bloomberg summit that the fund is trading bitcoin. “We own some coins – not a lot,” Dawn Fitzpatrick, the fund’s chief executive, was quoted as saying.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRupee drops to new record low, closes near 171
Next articleUS crude, gasoline stocks rise in most recent week: EIA
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

US crude, gasoline stocks rise in most recent week: EIA

WASHINGTON: US crude stocks and gasoline inventories rose while distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories rose by 2.3 million...
Read more
World Business News

Airlines see sharply lower losses in 2022

BOSTON: Global airlines on Tuesday projected a sharp reduction in industry losses next year as a multi-speed recovery from the coronavirus crisis gets under...
Read more
World Business News

US trade chief seeks talks with China

WASHINGTON: Top US trade negotiator Katherine Tai on Monday pledged to exclude some Chinese imports from tariffs imposed by former president Donald Trump while...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ holds firm on supply restraint

TOKYO: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, hitting their highest levels in at least three years, extending gains triggered during the previous session after the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Bitcoin hits strongest level since May

NEW YORK: Bitcoin hit its highest level since mid-May on Wednesday as bulls bid up the cryptocurrency after it breached the $50,000 mark in...

Rupee drops to new record low, closes near 171

Debt to GDP ratio declined to 83.5pc: Finance Ministry

Govt facilitating South Waziristan dry fruit production: Zartaj Gul

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.