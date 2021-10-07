Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR develops single sales tax portal to facilitate taxpayers

Taxpayers no longer required to file monthly returns separately to every tax jurisdiction where they conduct business

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has developed a single sales tax portal to facilitate taxpayers and ensure ease of doing business (EoDB), which is the outcome of various rounds of negotiations between FBR and provincial revenue authorities.

FBR has already offered this portal to provincial revenue authorities in order to facilitate taxpayers through one-link facility. The portal is in the final stages of testing and is likely to be launched by the last week of October, the federal tax agency announced on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that till now, sales tax registered persons had to file their monthly returns separately to every tax jurisdiction where they conducted business, such as FBR, Sindh Revenue Board (SRA), Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) and Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA).

Some of the taxpayers had to file returns with revenue authorities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). This was a cumbersome task, which often led to complications and disputes over jurisdiction.

Article continues after this advertisement

The single sales tax portal will also help in simplification of the tax procedures. It will enable the taxpayers to save time and effort, and reduce their compliance costs. By minimising data entry, it also addresses the issues of data and calculation errors. The system will automatically apportion input tax adjustment as well as tax payments across the sales tax authorities.

Through this system, officers of all revenue authorities will be able to make better informed decisions about matters related to sales tax, the FBR said on a statement, adding that the new system is a milestone towards taxpayers’ facilitation and a big leap towards harmonisation of taxes between the federal government and provinces.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistanis named in Pandora Papers must be investigated: President Alvi
Next articleCommittee to form proposals to remove restrictions on high-rise buildings
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Committee to form proposals to remove restrictions on high-rise buildings

ISLAMABAD: A high-level ministerial committee is set to formulate recommendations for the removal of restrictions on construction of high-rise buildings in the country on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers must be investigated: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the 700 Pakistani people mentioned in Pandora Papers must be investigated for illegality and source of money. He...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC defers vegetable export plan

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday was unable to reach a decision regarding the imposition of a ban on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt increases T-bills rates by 21bps

The government has increased the cutoff yield on treasury bills (T-bills) for three and six months by 21 basis points in the auction held...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil drops for 2nd session on unexpected rise in US inventories

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in US crude stocks that raised concerns over demand...

Copper rises ahead of China’s return from holiday

Dubai property prices higher but rents continue to fall

ECC defers vegetable export plan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.