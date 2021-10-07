Committee to submit proposals for removing restrictions on high-rise buildings

ISLAMABAD: A high-level ministerial committee is set to formulate recommendations for the removal of restrictions on construction of high-rise buildings in the country on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources, the prime minister, in a meeting of the federal cabinet held on September 30, pointed out that it had been brought to his knowledge that despite the Cabinet’s decision to dispense with the requirement of NOC from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the practice was still in vogue.

The premier also advised to formulate a standard regarding the height of high-rise building located within 15 kilometers from any side of the airports of the country on a pattern similar to megacities like Dubai, Hong Kong, and New York.

Profit learnt that this committee, after taking input from relevant stakeholders inlcuding builders, developers, the Ministry of Defence, PAF etc., would present a report to the federal cabinet in this regard.

They said that the Cabinet meeting held on September 30 had decided that the committee constituted would submit a recommendations for removing impediments in shifting from NOC regime to compliance regime in matter of aviation laws/rules in this regard, identifying and rectifying problems faced by developers/builders, reviewing international standards, while taking into account the examples of Hong Kong, Dubai and New York.

Similarly, the Aviation Division would provide secretariat support to the committee and Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs shall continue as the member of the committee.

Likewise, the Ministry of Defence would submit a report on measures proposed, underway or taken to encourage high rises in cantonment limits.

Moreover, the Ministry of Housing would submit a report after getting inputs from provincial governments on height restrictions in cities and towns with an analysis of these restrictions and what measures can the provincial governments take to encourage high rises with a spirit to reduce horizontal expansion and pressure on conversion of agricultural land as such unplanned and rapid conversion is a threat to food security of the country.

Furthermore, the Cabinet acceded to the request of Secretary Aviation Division and directed him to present the report on aviation policy its implementation status, highlighting any deviations (if made) and the reasons thereof within two weeks.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the 4 km area surrounding the runway was called inner horizontal, which had the building height restriction of 147 ft. The 2km surrounding the Inner Horizontal was called conical, with height limitation of 147ft to 476ft depending on the distance from runway and the 9 km area beyond the conical and 15 km from the runway, was outer horizontal, with height restriction of 492ft.

The Services International Hotel, Lahore, was located in the conical area and as per the formula, the height restriction of 245ft was determined.

“Ostensibly owing to paying no heed to the decision of federal cabinet regarding high-rise buildings situated around 15km of the airports, low bid price so far offered for Services International Hotel Lahore,” said sources.