Comprehensive transit policy being formed to promote trade with regional countries: minister

PESHAWAR: Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, on Thursday said that the government was working on a comprehensive shipping transit policy, which will be soon implemented to enhance exports by boosting mutual trade with Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Ali Zaidi was speaking to members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) during his visit here at the chamber. The meeting was chaired by SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad.

The minister said that initiatives had been taken to further strengthen the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and added that notice has been taken over increasing demurrage charges of containers at Karachi’s port. “Traders will be given good news soon,” he added.

The SCCI president apprised the visiting minister about traders’ reservations over high demurrage charges, monopoly of shipping companies, issues relating to exports and other problems hampering trade and exports. He presented proposals for an amicable resolution of these issues.

The SCCI chief informed that due to being far away from port city, KP traders are facing enormous difficulties which need to be addressed by the governmental.

He proposed shifting Afghan Transit Trade containers from Karachi to Gwadar port in order to ease burden and accelerate exports.

The minister agreed to the proposals of SCCI members and assured them of resolving all issues on priority basis.

Zaidi informed the incumbent government has procured 2 new ships, raising the total number from 9 to 11.