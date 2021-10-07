Pakistanis named in Pandora Papers must be investigated: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the 700 Pakistani people mentioned in Pandora Papers must be investigated for illegality and source of money.

He said that after Panama and Paradise, now Pandora Papers have confirmed that thousands of offshore companies were used for money laundering.

In his tweets on Thursday, he said the 700 linked to Pakistan must be investigated for illegality and source of money and that the plundered money must be brought back and stressed that the plundered money must be brought back.

Panama, Paradise & now Pandora papers have confirmed 1000s of offshore companies used for money laundering of looted wealth. The 700 linked to Pakistan must be investigated for illegality & source of money. Plundered money must be brought back. But what about these tax havens? — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 7, 2021

“But what about these tax havens?,” he questioned. Raising serious concerns about the tax havens protected by the West, the president said Pakistan is cleaning its system to stop its wealth from going out.

The president said the tax havens protected by the West since more than a century, having a long history of hiding plundered wealth be it from the persecuted Jews, or from many countries including Pakistan, that runs into trillions of dollars seemed to be a “sophisticated scheme in the style of East India Company.”

He said while Pakistan was cleaning its system to stop its wealth from going out and the FATF helped in this regard; however, “the receivers of our wealth have enriched themselves at the cost of poor of the world for too long.”

The president also quoted the verses of Allama Iqba’s anthology, Zarb-e-Kaleem, in which he said, “both are same looters small & big in dialogue between a pirate & Alexander.”