Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division would carry out six new projects during the current fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, streamline matters related to minerals’ regulatory framework and data compilation.

According to official documents, the government has allocated Rs40 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 for a new project, under which development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS), hiring of consultancy services for bankable feasibility study and transaction advisory services (PC-II) would be carried out.

Similarly, a sum of Rs30 million has been specified for legal consultancy services for drafting a model mineral agreement and updating the regulatory framework of federal and provincial mineral departments whereas Rs40 million would be given for the Pakistan National Research Programme (PNRP) on data acquisition about geological hazards active faults and identification of potential landslides hotspot zones, Rs73.447 million for supply of 10 MMCFD RLNG to Bostan Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Rs149.410 million for supply of 13 MMCFD RLNG to Bin Qasim Industrial Park and Rs785 million for supply of 40 MMCFD RLNG to Allama Iqbal Industrial City SEZ, Faisalabad.

Furthermore, for seven ongoing schemes, Rs1,473 million has been earmarked, out of which Rs263 million was specified for the establishment of National Minerals Data Centre (NMDC), Rs345.321 million for expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Core House (PETCORE), Rs30 million for geological mapping on 50 toposheets, out of 354 unmapped toposheets of outcrop area of Balochistan, Rs385.336 million for strengthening and up-gradation of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Rs76.580 million for supply of 13.5 MMCFD gas at zero point of Dhabeji SEZ, Rs230 million for the supply of 30 MMCFD gas at zero point of Rashakai SEZ and Rs143.446 million for the up-gradation of POL testing facilities of HDIP at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta, and ISO certification of a petroleum testing laboratory at Islamabad.

Article continues after this advertisement

Overall the petroleum division would spend Rs3,249.540 million on 13 ongoing and new projects during FY22.