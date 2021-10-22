Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China becomes world’s largest carbon market

By Agencies

BEIJING: China’s national carbon market covers around 4.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions, with more than 2000 power companies enlisted, said Zhai Qing, vice minister of Ecology and Environment, at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Forum on Green and Low-Carbon Development on Wednesday.

The market, which began online trading on July 16 this year, has become the world’s largest in terms of the amount of greenhouse gas emissions covered, he said.

Zhai noted that China has achieved remarkable results in tackling climate change through a series of measures like adjusting industrial structures, optimizing energy mixes, improving energy efficiency, and promoting the construction of carbon markets.

In 2020, China’s carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP was slashed by 48.4 percent compared to 2005, he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

From 2016 to 2020, China cut 170 million tons of steel overcapacity and 1 billion tons of coal overcapacity, reducing the production of cement and plate glass by 300 million tons and 150 million weight cases, data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment showed.

Statistics further revealed during the five years, the share of coal in total energy consumption dropped from 67 percent in 2005 to 56.8 percent in 2020, while the share of non-fossil fuels in the country’s primary energy consumption increased to 15.9 percent.

China has also constructively participated in and promoted the multilateral process on climate change by earnestly fulfilling its obligations under international environmental conventions, Zhai said.

China launched the International Coalition for Green Development along the Belt and Road in 2019, which now includes more than 150 institutions from 43 countries, he added.

In 2020, China announced that it aims to realize the goal of peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKarachi STZ to promote tech-driven growth in Pakistan
Next articlePrice control committees mobilised at district, tehsil levels to control inflation: PM
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil stays near $85 a barrel, Brent set for seventh weekly gain

SINGAPORE: Oil prices stayed near multi-year highs on Friday, erasing some earlier losses in Asian trading hours, with concerns about tight supply and stockpiles fuelling...
Read more
World Business News

Oil falls as investors take profits, but fuel switching caps losses

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Thursday as some investors scooped up profits from the recent rally, though solid demand in the United States and...
Read more
World Business News

Unilever warns of even higher inflation next year

NEW YORK: Unilever warned inflation was likely to accelerate next year, keeping the pressure on consumer goods companies as they hike prices to try...
Read more
World Business News

Alibaba shares soar after Jack Ma reported on Europe trip

HONG KONG: Alibaba shares surged more than six percent on Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma was reported to be in Europe, fuelling investor...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

China becomes world’s largest carbon market

BEIJING: China's national carbon market covers around 4.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions, with more than 2000 power companies enlisted, said Zhai Qing,...

Karachi STZ to promote tech-driven growth in Pakistan

Rupee bloodbath continues, closes at 174

Gold prices witness another jump of Rs1,400

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.