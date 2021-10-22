Karachi STZ to promote tech-driven growth in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Special Technology Zone Authority (STZA) and Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Institute of Technology (KASBIT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to plan and develop a Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Karachi, which will provide technology companies, including startups, SMEs, and multinationals a high-tech business environment to promote technology-driven growth in Pakistan.

As per the details, the signing ceremony took place at the site of KASB Altitude Building in Clifton,

While speaking at the MoU Signing Ceremony, Chairman of the STZA, Amer Hashmi, said “Pakistan is at a turning point in its technological history. We hear of Pakistani startups receiving enormous amounts of funding almost every day now which for us is a source of immense pride.

STZA focuses on an ecosystem approach to harness the country’s technology potential and work towards scientific and technological growth and development.

KASB Altitude will be a thirty five floor building situated at Clifton. At its completion, it will house 500+ technology firms from different sectors that will be sharing high performance computing and other facilities promoting high-tech industrial growth, creating job opportunities, up-skilling the youth, and attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) through development of a knowledge ecosystem driven by research, innovation and collaboration.