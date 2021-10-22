Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee bloodbath continues, closes at 174

By Monitoring Report

The depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar continued on Friday with the local currency losing 0.02 per cent as compared to the previous close on the back of higher demand due to import payments.

The US currency closed at an all-time high against the Pakistan rupee on Friday, settling at Rs174 in the inter-bank market compared to Rs173.96 recorded on Thursday.

At the beginning of this week, the rupee fell to 172.78 against the US dollar, breaching last week’s low of 171.13, amid uncertainty regarding resumption of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Article continues after this advertisement

Since global commodity prices have more than doubled over the past few months, brokerage houses have revised their estimates for the rupee-dollar parity to Rs176-178 by the end of June 2022 compared to their early projection of around Rs170.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGold prices witness another jump of Rs1,400
Next articleKarachi STZ to promote tech-driven growth in Pakistan
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Shibli approves exemption of marking fee for SMEs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday approved the exemption of marking fee for small and medium enterprises...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX revises market timings

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced revised timings of the market, which will take effect from the date of 'Go Live' of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Customs foil bid to smuggle imported phones, drone cameras

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Customs has foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities of imported phones and drone cameras. Sources said that Pakistan Customs confiscated more...
Read more
HEADLINES

Price control committees mobilised at district, tehsil levels to control inflation: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said price control committees have been mobilised at district and tehsil level to control inflation. “We are fully...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

China becomes world’s largest carbon market

BEIJING: China's national carbon market covers around 4.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions, with more than 2000 power companies enlisted, said Zhai Qing,...

Karachi STZ to promote tech-driven growth in Pakistan

Rupee bloodbath continues, closes at 174

Gold prices witness another jump of Rs1,400

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.