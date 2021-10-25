Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Gold price increases again as local demand remains low

Uptrend in commodity prices in global market, diverts attention to yellow metal

By Monitoring Report

Gold prices on Monday recorded a gain of Rs600 per tola in the local market whereas the precious commodity has gained Rs9,800 in the past six sessions.

Similarly, prices in the local bullion market recorded an increase of Rs515 per 10 grams to settle at Rs127,800 per tola and Rs109,568 per 10 grams.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal remained recorded an increase of $9 to settle at $1,802 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola and Rs1,260.28 per 10 grams as of Monday.

Article continues after this advertisement

It is pertinent to mention here that the increase in prices is negatively affecting the local demand as lack of purchasing power has disrupted the local demand for gold even as wedding season kicks off.

Market specialists have said that the uptrend in commodity prices — especially coal and oil — in the global market, has also diverted attention to gold.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s IT exports increase, touch $635m mark in Q1FY22
Next articleRupee hits 174.43 against US dollar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project

PESHAWAR: Work on the 4300MW Dasu hydropower project resumed on Monday after three months and ten days as the Chinese company supervising the project...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan obtains over $3,098m in loans in 3MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has obtained $3098.06 million in loans from multilateral and commercial banks during the first three months of the current fiscal year (3MFY22). According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Power Division devising framework for recruitment of locals in power companies

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division on Monday informed the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Power that the division has been preparing a new framework...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF seeks closure of public entities’ bank accounts under TSA-1

Stressing the importance of the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA)-1, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed a condition on Pakistan to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee hits 174.43 against US dollar

The rupee touched a new all-time low of Rs174.43 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday in the wake of mounting...

Gold price increases again as local demand remains low

Pakistan’s IT exports increase, touch $635m mark in Q1FY22

PM invites Saudi companies, entrepreneurs to invest in Ravi City, CBD

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.