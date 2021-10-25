Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s IT exports increase, touch $635m mark in Q1FY22

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that the country’s Information Technology (IT) exports increased to $635 million in the first quarter of current fiscal year (Q1FY22).

“Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled service in the  first quarter of  FY2021-22, exports increased to $635 million from July to September as compared to the exports value of the last year, which stood at $445 million, showing an increase of 42 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth, the adviser said this on his official Twitter account.

“I appreciated all the stakeholders for their efforts and dedication” he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

“By seeing how the IT sector is growing, I am optimistic that we will cross the IT export target for FY22,” he further added.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePM invites Saudi companies, entrepreneurs to invest in Ravi City, CBD
Next articleGold price increases again as local demand remains low
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Chinese firm resumes work on Dasu hydropower project

PESHAWAR: Work on the 4300MW Dasu hydropower project resumed on Monday after three months and ten days as the Chinese company supervising the project...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan obtains over $3,098m in loans in 3MFY22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has obtained $3098.06 million in loans from multilateral and commercial banks during the first three months of the current fiscal year (3MFY22). According...
Read more
HEADLINES

Power Division devising framework for recruitment of locals in power companies

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division on Monday informed the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Power that the division has been preparing a new framework...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF seeks closure of public entities’ bank accounts under TSA-1

Stressing the importance of the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA)-1, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed a condition on Pakistan to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Rupee hits 174.43 against US dollar

The rupee touched a new all-time low of Rs174.43 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday in the wake of mounting...

Gold price increases again as local demand remains low

Pakistan’s IT exports increase, touch $635m mark in Q1FY22

PM invites Saudi companies, entrepreneurs to invest in Ravi City, CBD

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.