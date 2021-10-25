Pakistan’s IT exports increase, touch $635m mark in Q1FY22

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday informed that the country’s Information Technology (IT) exports increased to $635 million in the first quarter of current fiscal year (Q1FY22).

“Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled service in the first quarter of FY2021-22, exports increased to $635 million from July to September as compared to the exports value of the last year, which stood at $445 million, showing an increase of 42 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) growth, the adviser said this on his official Twitter account.

“I appreciated all the stakeholders for their efforts and dedication” he added.

“By seeing how the IT sector is growing, I am optimistic that we will cross the IT export target for FY22,” he further added.