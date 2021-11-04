Sign inSubscribe
First cargo consignment from Uzbekistan arrives via Torkham border

Pakistan is strengthening ties with all neighbouring and regional countries

By News Desk

The first consignment of four cargo trucks carrying yarn from Uzbekistan has arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday through Torkham border.

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, FC IG Major General Adil Yamin, Commandant Khyber Rifles Col Rizwan and the Uzbek delegation, headed by Lt Gen Victor Makhmudov, were present on the occasion to receive the first cargo consignment, marking the start of trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan via Torkham border.

Speaking on the occasion, National Security Advisor Moeed Yousaf said that Pakistan is strengthening ties with all neighbouring and regional countries, including Uzbekistan.

He said that that trade ties with Uzbekistan are being boosted, adding that efforts are being made to enhance trade ties with all regional countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan and Uzbekistan had signed a protocol on the establishment of the Joint Security Commission.

Makhmudov and Yusuf had participated in the signing ceremony and led their respective delegations.

The signed protocol covers wide-ranging security-related matters of mutual interest and establishes a coordination mechanism between Pakistan’s National Security Division and Security Council of Uzbekistan.

News Desk

