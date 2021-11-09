Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Black marketing by industrialists raison d’etre of sugar crisis: minister

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said the sugar crisis escalated due to black marketing by producers that impacted not only the supply line but also the economic growth.

Since the inception of Pakistan, the industrial sector was being ill-regulated due to monopolists that always regard their personal interests over general welfare, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government under Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the authorities to ensure the sugar mills were operating in accordance with the rules adding that the ones breaching the law would be punished.

Moreover, for the short term mitigation of the sugar crisis, the government is importing 0.15 million tons of the commodity to meet the demand in the market, he added.

Article continues after this advertisement

He said the additional steps will be required to further control the price mechanism.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleADB to provide Pakistan $10bn in next five years
Next articleOil approaches $84 as lifting of US travel ban boosts demand
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cabinet approves 5-year trade policy

ISLAMABAD: After a long period of remaining in papers for reviews and consultations, the federal cabinet on Tuesday has finally approved the country’s five...
Read more
HEADLINES

ADB to provide Pakistan $10bn in next five years

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to provide Pakistan with about $10 billion in fresh assistance for sectors including urban services, disaster risk reduction...
Read more
HEADLINES

Gold shines again as per tola price increases by Rs1,900

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Tuesday witnessed an increase of Rs1900 to...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA notifies Rs2.52 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified a Rs2.52 per unit hike in the price of power on account of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Gold shines again as per tola price increases by Rs1,900

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices continued their upward trend as the per tola rate of the precious metal on Tuesday witnessed an increase of Rs1900 to...

Bitcoin, ether scale new peaks as flows pour in to crypto

NEPRA notifies Rs2.52 per unit hike in power tariff

Govt fast tracking work on WB funded projects: Asad Umar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.