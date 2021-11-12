Weekly inflation: 30 essential food items record major increase in prices

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation has noted a 1.81 per cent increase across the country with 30 essential food items recording a record increase that made a kilogramme of tomatoes Rs23 pricier, data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shower on Friday.

As per details, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the current week ended on November 11 recorded an increase of 1.81pc.

The PBS report noted a record 17.37pc year-on-year (YoY) inflation in the country based on data it collected from 50 markets across 17 Pakistan cities, with a 2.5-kilogramme vegetable oil carton conceded a Rs31 increase, reaching Rs940 and a dozen of eggs available at Rs182.64.

In the review of 51 items, prices of six items decreased while the prices of 15 items stabilised and 30 items became more expensive this week.

The data shows that prices of tomatoes rose by 18.70pc, diesel by 6.04pc, petrol by 5.78pc, edible oil by 4.27pc, ghee by 3.28pc and bananas by 15pc, eggs 1.82pc, bread 2.84pc, potatoes 1.77pc, electricity 2.74pc, onion 1.51pc and mustard oil prices rose 1.21pc.

However, sugar prices fell 9.35pc, flour prices fell 0.26pc and prices of dal mash, dal chana, dal moong and garlic also declined.

Chilli prices rose by 33.43pc, electricity by 75.32pc, LPG by 74.82pc, petrol by 41.94pc and high speed diesel by 37.78pc while onion prices fell by 40.4pc, pulses by 30.5pc, potatoes by 19.64pc, sugar 2.22pc and dal mash 1.50pc.