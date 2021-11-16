Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CNG price hiked by over Rs10 per kg in Punjab, Sindh

Poor man's fuel being sold at all-time high price of Rs195 per Kg in Karachi and other cities of Sindh

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The consumer price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has increased by over Rs10 per kilogramme across the country following a hike in the General Sales Tax (GST) imposed in the price of gas.

In this regard, the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCMGA) on Tuesday stated that the price of CNG has increased by after a two time increase in the GST collected on CNG by the government.

As per details, after the increased of 10.30 per kg, CNG in Karachi and other cities of Sindh is now available at an all-time high price of Rs195 per kg. Similarly, in Punjab and Islamabad, the fuel of the masses now costs more than Rs150 per kg.

Consumers have lamented that the hike is causing them great financial difficulties; however, the CNG sector has stated that it is also unable to bear the additional burden of taxes.

Article continues after this advertisement

Expressing concern over the recent increase in the sales tax, APCNGA said that the sector is all about paying taxes; however, they differ in principle with the basic formula of withholding tax and sales tax.

The association said that the reservations have been conveyed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, who has so far not consulted the association before raising the GST.

The APCNGA also said that the government has been reducing sales tax imposed in petrol price while surprisingly increasing the GST on gas.

The sudden increase in taxes at a time when Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is being sold at a historic price in the international market and value of dollar against Pakistan’s rupee has surged like never before is unfair on the government’s part, APCNGA lamented.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had rejected a summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), seeking a hike in the prices of petroleum products.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNon-customs paid vehicles registered illegally in Bahawalpur
Next articlePM reiterates govt’s resolve to increasing tech sector exports
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt allocate over Rs1tr for social sector in next 4 years: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Adviser for Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday said that the government has allocated Rs1.4 trillion for economic development...
Read more
HEADLINES

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over devaluation of rupee, rise in inflation

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has expressed grave concern over the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX jumps 806 points on expectation of positive news from IMF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bullish on Tuesday amid expectation of positive conclusion of talks between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF),...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM reiterates govt’s resolve to increasing tech sector exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said increasing exports of technology sector was top priority of the government. During a meeting with Special Technology Zones Authority...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CNG price hiked by over Rs10 per kg in Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The consumer price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has increased by over Rs10 per kilogramme across the country following a hike in the...

Non-customs paid vehicles registered illegally in Bahawalpur

Rupee climbs due to technical correction, closes at Rs174.89

SBP to announce monetary policy on Nov 19

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.