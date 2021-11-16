CNG price hiked by over Rs10 per kg in Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The consumer price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has increased by over Rs10 per kilogramme across the country following a hike in the General Sales Tax (GST) imposed in the price of gas.

In this regard, the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCMGA) on Tuesday stated that the price of CNG has increased by after a two time increase in the GST collected on CNG by the government.

As per details, after the increased of 10.30 per kg, CNG in Karachi and other cities of Sindh is now available at an all-time high price of Rs195 per kg. Similarly, in Punjab and Islamabad, the fuel of the masses now costs more than Rs150 per kg.

Consumers have lamented that the hike is causing them great financial difficulties; however, the CNG sector has stated that it is also unable to bear the additional burden of taxes.

Expressing concern over the recent increase in the sales tax, APCNGA said that the sector is all about paying taxes; however, they differ in principle with the basic formula of withholding tax and sales tax.

The association said that the reservations have been conveyed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, who has so far not consulted the association before raising the GST.

The APCNGA also said that the government has been reducing sales tax imposed in petrol price while surprisingly increasing the GST on gas.

The sudden increase in taxes at a time when Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is being sold at a historic price in the international market and value of dollar against Pakistan’s rupee has surged like never before is unfair on the government’s part, APCNGA lamented.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had rejected a summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), seeking a hike in the prices of petroleum products.