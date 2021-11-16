Non-customs paid vehicles registered illegally in Bahawalpur

LAHORE: The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Department, Bahawalpur, has revealed that vehicles smuggled under the amnesty scheme and other technical means have been registered with the help of bogus verification and bogus documents, Profit learnt here on Tuesday.

According to details, Bahawalpur ET&NC Director Jam Siraj has sought reply from the Bahawalpur Motor Registration department Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) on the revelation of forgery.

In a letter written in this regard, the director questioned why legal action had not been taken against the person who are involved in submitting documents which were verified as fake by the Custom authorities.

“Your office is legally bound to initiate legal proceeding against the culprits by registering a case under the relevant law. You may also apprise the Lahore Motor Registering Authority of the situation by bringing all the information in his knowledge,” the letter adds.

Well maintained sources in the ET&NC informed this scribe that Customs authorities not only seized vehicle number BR-14-662, vehicle number BR-14-928 and and other smuggled ones registered on bogus documents in the Bahawalpur Motor Branch but also auctioned them and informed the ET&NC in writing.

However, Motor Branch Bahawalpur has refused to cancel the registration of the illegal vehicles in its records, therefore, they are still present in tax records.

Sources also informed that this was not a new phenomenon but that a mafia operating in the department specialises in various illegal techniques for registration of non-customs paid vehicles.

On the other hand, speaking about the registration of non-custom paid vehicles, Siraj said that he has sought clarification from the concerned ETO and referred the matter to the Enforcement and Audit director.