Rupee climbs due to technical correction, closes at Rs174.89

By Monitoring Report

The US dollar lost 40 paisas against the rupee on Tuesday in the inter-bank market, with currency experts believing that the rebound came on the back of technical correction.

With a fresh increase of 0.23 per cent, the Pakistani rupee settled at Rs174.89 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market today.

The rupee on Friday last hit an all time low of Rs175.73 against the greenback. However, in the last two days, the rupee recovered 88 paisas against the greenback.

Overall, the rupee’s depreciation during the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) has been Rs17.47, and Rs14.72 in the current year, 2021.

Monitoring Report

