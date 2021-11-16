Sign inSubscribe
PM reiterates govt’s resolve to increasing tech sector exports

Premier, STZA chairman discuss interest of foreign investors in STZs

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said increasing exports of technology sector was top priority of the government.

During a meeting with Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Chairman Amir Hashmi here, the PM said Pakistan did not lack human resources and capabilities in the technology sector.

They discussed the progress made on the special technology zones and interest of foreign investors.

The PM was told that work on the STZs was continuing at fast pace where latest facilities would be provided to entrepreneurs.

“Furthermore, foreign investment would ensure technology transfer in the country and precious foreign exchange would be earned,” the STZA chairman said.

The prime minister issued instructions for immediately taking essential steps for the completion of STZs.

APP

