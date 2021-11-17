Sign inSubscribe
Mobile phone imports increase 15pc in 4MFY22

Cell phone imports register 130.08pc YoY, increase, 28.37 MoM decrease during October

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed an increase of 15.54 per cent during the first four months of the current financial year (4MFY22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

As per details, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth the $644.673 million during July-October as compared to the imports of $557.961 million during July-October FY21, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 130.08 per cent in October 2021, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.

Similarly, imports during October 2021 were recorded at the $149.713 million against the imports of $65.069 million in October 2020.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, mobile phone imports; however, witnessed a decrease of 28.37 per cent during October 2021 as compared to the imports of $209.013 million during September 2021, according to the data.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s imports during 4MFY22 surged by 65.40 per cent by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year.

APP

