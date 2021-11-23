Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee continues to gain ground against US dollar

The local currency had closed at 174.77 on Monday

By Monitoring Report

The rupee on Tuesday continued to gain ground against the US dollar, gaining 47 paisas or 0.27 per cent, closing at 174.30 in the inter-bank market compared with the previous closing of 174.77.

Earlier, in its monetary policy statement, the central bank had addressed the issue of currency depreciation.

“The rupee has depreciated by a further 3.4pc since the last MPC meeting,” it said, adding that the US dollar also appreciated against most emerging market currencies since May as expectations of tapering by the US Federal Reserve have been brought forward.

Article continues after this advertisement

“However, the fall in the value of the rupee since May has been comparatively large. As other adjustment tools normalise, including interest rates and fiscal policy, pressures on the rupee should abate,” the central bank maintained.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt taking steps on priority basis to enhance economic activity: PM
Next articleKP govt, industrialists to make joint efforts to overcome environmental pollution
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

CCP to resume inquiry in cooking oil, ghee sector

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) will resume its inquiry into the spike in prices of cooking oil and ghee in 2020 after...
Read more
HEADLINES

SECP amends rules to facilitate SMEs, startups

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced amendments in the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, to address the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bloodbath in PSX continues as 796 more points shed

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bloodbath for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding another 796.48...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM inaugurates FBR’s track & trace system for sugar sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled the  Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Track & Trace System for the sugar sector. Addressing the gathering...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Sugar mills
HEADLINES

PM inaugurates FBR’s track & trace system for sugar sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled the  Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Track & Trace System for the sugar sector. Addressing the gathering...

KP govt, industrialists to make joint efforts to overcome environmental pollution

Rupee continues to gain ground against US dollar

Govt taking steps on priority basis to enhance economic activity: PM

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.